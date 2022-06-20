1 Addiction Treatment Center in Florida is Treating Mental Health and Substance Abuse Post Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Plant City, FL - WhiteSands Treatment, Newsweek magazine’s number one rated drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Florida, knows firsthand how the pandemic has affected people with substance abuse and mental health issues. The facility offers all levels of care, from medical detox to residential, outpatient and beyond which has led to their recognition as the leading provider of addiction treatment services in the state.

The center’s inpatient facility has consistently been at capacity post-pandemic. WhiteSands clinicians attribute this partly to the mental illness that lies at the root of many drug and alcohol addictions combined with the lack of services and resources available to these individuals during the global pandemic. As a coping mechanism, many of those struggling with an underlying disorder turn to alcohol and drugs as a means to suppress their physical and mental symptoms. As a result, dependency and addiction can form.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during the period from April to June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019”. “During late June, 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use”. “Overall, 40.9% of respondents reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition, including having started or increased substance use to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19 (13.3%)”.

The pandemic has exacerbated mental illness and worsened addiction in those who are struggling. WhiteSands has continued to extend its services to those in need and continues to treat patients so they can continue to lead healthy and content lives.

If the root causes of addiction are not treated, the core of the problem will not be addressed, therefore, a solid foundation for addiction recovery cannot take place. Through dual diagnosis treatment, which tackles both the driving force and underlying cause of the addiction, often a mental illness, both the addiction as well as the mental health disorder can be properly managed and treated.

WhiteSands offers specialized dual diagnosis treatment for patients suffering from co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders. Mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder co-occur with addiction frequently and are often the driving force behind substance abuse as people turn to alcohol and drugs in an attempt to self-medicate. Treating mental health and substance use disorders in tandem is critical to facilitate long-term recovery and prevent relapse after rehab.

WhiteSands provides all levels of addiction care including medical detox with 24/7 clinical oversight, flexible lengths of stay, both inpatient and outpatient treatment services, and aftercare to provide strong support as clients transition back to daily life. They also provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) which has proven to be a powerful tool in overcoming opioid addiction.

