Hand Sanitizer Holder Market 2022-2030: Increasing Applications Of Sanitizers In Hospital, Hotel, And Households As Well

Hand Sanitizer Market

The hand sanitizer market size was USD 6.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to reach USD 11.12 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for hand sanitizers is owing to its benefits in decreasing the transmission of gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, as well as it possesses constituents that prevent skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand-washing. Studies have found that the use of hand sanitizers in classrooms may lessen student absenteeism by around 20.0% owing to illness. Further, growing awareness about hand hygiene to check the spread infections contracted in hospitals is driving the market demand.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a spiraling increase in the sales of hand sanitizers. The demand for the product has increased to such an extent that supermarkets and pharmaceutical stores have limited the number an individual can buy at a time. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are an effective measure in combatting the spread of the disease as alcohol attacks and destroys the protein envelope that surrounds coronaviruses. CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) suggests the usage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with over 60.0% ethanol or 70.0% isopropanol as the desired form of hand hygiene in healthcare settings, on the basis of greater access to hand sanitizer. Besides, CDC recommends that healthcare service providers who apply alcohol-based hand sanitizers may update patients that they are doing this in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The prices of hand sanitizers have witnessed a surge in price by retailers across several international markets, due to the swelling demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus having originated in China has spread to over 60 nations. The sales of hand sanitizer in the U.K. observed a year-on-year rise of over 250.0% in February. Moreover, witnessing a huge gap in the demand-supply gap, players in the market deploying their manufacturing proficiency and amenities to increase the production of the product to aid in mitigating the supply shortage. In March 2020, Dow Europe and Ineous, leading polymer manufacturers, are using the already available raw materials and deploying it to produce sanitizers and thereby addressing the shortfall. In March 2019, the Government of India declared hand sanitizers, among other products under essential commodities, and has fixed the prices of such items.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Hand Sanitizer Holder market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

The global Hand Sanitizer Holder market is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period till 2027. The consumer goods sector is rapidly growing due to factors such as paradigm shift in consumer preferences, rising demand for convenience and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as rising disposable income, improvements in standard of living, and increasing preference for organic food and plant based food products. Moreover, rising health conscious population, increasing preference for online shopping and doorstep deliveries and growing inclination of veganism in several countries across the globe and increasing focus on developing novel products to cater to consumer demand are other factors expected to support market growth going ahead.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Procter & Gamble

• GOJO Industries Inc.

• Unilever Group

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Others

Market Segmentation:

The Global Hand Sanitizer Holder Industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Hand Sanitizer Holder industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Hand Sanitizer Holder industries.

Hand Sanitizer Holder Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Holder

• Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer Holder

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Gel Hand Sanitizer Holder

• Liquid Hand Sanitizer Holder

• Foam Hand Sanitizer Holder

• Others

Hand Sanitizer Holder Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Household Purposes

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Hand Sanitizer Holder Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

