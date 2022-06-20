Subscriber Data Management Market Size Projected worth USD 18.82 Billion at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2030

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) & enable cross-network consolidation.

The Subscriber Data Management market is estimated to grow from USD 4.14 Billion in 2021 to USD 18.82 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.4%. Main factors fuelling the growth of the market are reduction in Operational Expenditure (OpEx), surge in subscriber demand for Long Term Evolution (LTE) & Voice over LTE (VoLTE), implementation of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and movement of Telephone Company (Telco’s) towards Network Function Virtualization (NFV).

Growth in the number of smartphone users and devices, adoption of IP systems, and increasing demand for LTE and VoLTE technologies are the major drivers for the growth of subscriber data management market.

However, data privacy concerns and complex architecture act as a hindrance for the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The subscriber data federation segment in solutions-type is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR with revenue of USD 1.2 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 31% from 2019 to 2030, while policy management is forecasted to have the largest market size in 2018 in the Subscriber Data Management market. Subscriber data federation demand is increasing as it offers telecom operators with an assembled perspective of information from diverse data repositories and also provides assimilation between unlike systems or applications by providing control to transactions, data schema manipulation, and transformation.

• Mobile networks are expected to grow at the highest CAGR at a rate 39% from 2019 to 2030 in the network segment and are also estimated to have the largest market size with revenue of USD 1.92 Billion. The penetration of mobile subscribers in the world is increasing exorbitantly, which is increasing the mobile networks market. Mobile networks are forecasted to grow at a fast rate due to the rising demand for mobile connectivity in locations with a lack of terrestrial infrastructure

• North America is forecasted to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Adoption of VoLTE and rising cloud-based monetization systems are the vital drivers for SDM growth in this region. The primary reason for the high growth rate in APAC is the huge population, which has led to a large pool of subscriber base for the telecom companies.

• The prominent players in the subscriber data management solution provider are Ericsson (Stockholm), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amdocs Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Computaris International Ltd. (U.K.), Openwave Mobility, Inc. (U.S.), Procera Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Redknee Solutions, Inc. ( Canada), and ZTE Corporation (China).

Segments covered in the report:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Subscriber data repository

• Subscriber policy management

• Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cloud

• On-premise

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Voice over IP

• Video over IP

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

