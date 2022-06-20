MOONTOWER BUSINESS PODCAST INTERVIEWS ERIC LANGAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ : $RICK)
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:$RICK)AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moontower Business today announced that they interviewed Eric Langan, President, and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq stock ticker $RICK) on their podcast and discussed the history of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., how Mr. Langan got started in the hospitality industry and how he has scaled the business. Earlier this year, $RICK was the first company to share its corporate earnings on Twitter spaces. On the podcast, Mr. Langan detailed his capital allocation strategy for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., future plans for the company, and possible acquisitions later this year. On June second, $RICK was attacked by short-seller Edwin Dorsey, of The Bear Cave on Substack.
Mr. Langan discussed that he is attending NFT NYC as the company has released a series of NFTs with various levels of utility, including birthday parties and a trip to the SuperBowl. Mr. Langan also addressed the economy in the United States, the impact of COVID on RCI, inflation, the federal reserve, the crypto currency bear market, and his perspective on potential recession. You can listen to the action-packed podcast on Spotify, iTunes, or any RSS feed.
Moontower Business is based in Austin, Texas, and its podcast features interviews with entrepreneurs, corporate executives, business leaders, public officials, doctors, lawyers, artists, investors, authors, and many more. Learn more at www.moontowerbusinesspodcast.com
