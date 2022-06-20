Surgical Holdings showcases state-of-the-art surgical repair solutions supporting hospitals go green at EBME Expo

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA , UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Holdings – an award-winning British manufacturer and repairer of medical devices – will be joining EBME Expo 2022 (28-29 June 2022) to showcase how hospitals can manage and care for their surgical instruments in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

Global steel waste remains a huge problem in healthcare. Currently, most surgical instruments – made of surgical grade stainless steel – end up in landfill and remain there, with detrimental impacts to the environment. Research shows that it requires 50% less energy to refurbish a surgical instrument than to replace it.

Having all equipment repaired and refurbished in-house means Surgical Holdings can continue to focus on offering sustainable solutions, providing social value and educational development.

A Member of The CPD Certification Service, the company has also developed CPD accredited training for hospital staff in the EBME field to learn how to maintain their own devices to get costs down and their skills up.

They also offer an apprenticeship in manufacturing to help support the next generation of skilled workers, providing the opportunity for apprentices to study all aspects of manufacturing under the specialist tutelage of the company’s skilled technicians.

Dan Coole, Managing Director of Surgical Holdings, said: “We are delighted to be joining this year’s EBME Expo to showcase how, by opting to repair instruments over replace, we can support hospitals to take the best approach for global sustainability and achieve huge savings. All our repairs are carried out by a team of highly skilled, experienced technicians who are well practiced in the repair of all the major brands of power tools here in the UK at our established factory in Southend-on-Sea. We also support the customer to create their own quality inspection procedures to further reduce unnecessary spend.”

Surgical Holdings delivers a high-end repair service from its state-of-the-art workshop facility in the City of Southend, with all repairs carried out in-house by a team of highly skilled and experienced technicians. For hospitals, this ensures a quick, quality controlled and cost-efficient service, without the costs and delays associated with shipping products overseas.

The service covers a range of surgical instruments, including rigid endoscopes and orthopaedic power tools. Using the latest optical technology, the company repairs scopes back to the manufacturer’s specification, with all parts having full traceability. The company also manufactures complicated fibre bundles for endoscopes in-house, using high quality German fibre optic material and stainless-steel tubing. In addition, they are the only service provider in the UK repairing Pneumatic and Battery hand pieces under one roof.

Dan adds: “Surgical Holdings care immensely about the work that we do, never forgetting that the instruments we create, and repair are responsible for saving lives. We insist on controlling the quality of every item we manufacture, from the materials used to the rigorous procedures we apply to testing.”

Surgical Holdings repairs over 13,000 surgical instruments per year along with air tools, electric handpieces, diathermy leads and bipolar cables – all carried out in-house. The company will be showcasing their expanding portfolio of sustainable surgical instrument solutions on Stand D20 at EBME Expo 2022.

The EBME (Electronic and biomedical engineering) conference and exhibition takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry on 28-29 June 2022.

About Surgical Holdings https://www.surgicalholdings.co.uk/

Surgical Holdings is an ISO 13485 accredited, British Surgical Instrument Manufacturer and Repairer, established for over 30 years.

Surgical Holdings cares immensely about the work it does, never forgetting that the instruments they create and repair are responsible for saving lives. The company insists on controlling the quality of every item it manufactures, from the materials used to the rigorous procedures it applies to testing. Its range of supporting products are serviced and repaired in-house, ensuring the company are always able to exceed our customers’ expectations.

Surgical Holdings Mission is to sustainably manufacture, service and distribute medical devices for the UK healthcare sectors and export partners worldwide. Expertly working to our specialisms, whilst promoting education and continual development of our employees, we maintain our dedication to our unique skill, products and services.