HoustonBionics Launches Revolutionary Stroke Recovery Device
The device, called ExoRehab X, uses onboard sensors to measure performance.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoustonBionics is pleased to announce the launch of their most revolutionary device to date - the ExoRehab X, a wearable arm exercise device designed for stroke recovery at home.
The renowned HoustonBionics brand is focused on the fast-growing at home stroke therapy market. The company’s initial target population, stroke survivors, constitute the largest group amongst the neurologically impaired individuals. Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability, with more than seven million survivors in the U.S. with over eight hundred thousand new cases every year.
“The recovery process of stroke survivors is often long and takes months or even years,” says Utku Pehlivan, HoustonBionics’ CEO and Co-Founder. “The neural system requires constant and intensive stimulation for the desired outcome. This means that survivors need Olympic-level motivation to regain their freedom in their daily activities.”
HoustonBionics’ first product, ExoRehab X, is designed to increase motivation via video-game-like visual feedback and provide objective performance data. “Noticeable progress might take too long to achieve and, unfortunately, stroke survivors can lose their motivation,” adds Utku. “However, they might be progressing without noticing. Alternatively, ExoRehab X uses its onboard sensors to capture and report the slightest improvement of the user to help them stay motivated and stay on track to recovery.”
ExoRehab X, an FDA-listed Class-I device, is now available for pre-orders and devices will begin to be shipped in the Fall of 2022. All devices are custom-built and initial customers placing pre-orders will have prioritized delivery.
For more information about HoustonBionics visit www.houstonbionics.com, or follow HoustonBionics on Instagram and Facebook.
About HoustonBionics
HoustonBionics is dedicated to supporting neurorehabilitation by using the latest technology. The company was founded in 2019 by Dr. Utku Pehlivan and Kutay Pehlivan, MSc, with the dream to develop low-cost wearable devices that can be used at home by millions of people with neurological impairments as part of their neurorehabilitation to regain their independence in their daily life.
The HoustonBionics’ proprietary technology provides a low-cost, highly ergonomic, and compact exoskeletal device tailored for neurorehabilitation. Combined with the visual and performance feedback, the company’s technology offers a highly immersive and unique rehabilitation experience.
Dr. Utku Pehlivan
HoustonBionics
+1 (510)-320-3955
info@houstonbionics.com