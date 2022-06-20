PURE International Corporation Will Participate 2022 Again at ECRM’s Beverage Summer Program
PURE International Corporation Will Participate 2022 with PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA Again at ECRM’s Beverage Summer ProgramHOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PURE International Corporation, Hollywood, Florida, is proud to announce that PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, will show up again at ECRM’s Beverage Summer Program in July 2022.
Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, ECRM, is the speed dating of retail industry, which brings buyers and new brands and products together. ECRM hosts these events virtual for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers.
''We are excited to introduce our pure, healthy and functional beverages to buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States,” said the CEO of PURE International Corporation, David Schiwietz. ECRM adds fluidity to the company's marketing scope by bringing these retailers to them in less than a week. This is an endeavour, that, on the average, would take months, or years with 100 miles per hour to meet individually.
PURE (PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition) as a brand, was born out of the desire to make a difference in the world of energy drinks. CEO, David Schiwietz (German GT3 & Formula Race Car Driver) had been active in motorsport since he was five and have had frequent contact with energy drinks. From then on he became more interested in energy drinks.
“When I got into this industry, I had a vision. I wanted to develop the purest energy and sport drinks on the market,” he said, adding that PURE Energy Drink contains almost 90 percent mineral water for its pureness and only 10 grams of beet sugar. ''Of course there is PURE Energy Drink as sugar free too'', he added.
Coming from a sporting background, David Schiwietz visionary approach to business saw he and his team develop a sports nutrition beverage that would help athletes recover from workouts. Hence, the PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA was born. Athletes take BCAAs (Branched-Chain Amino Acids) to recover, hold and gain muscle growth and increase the own performance. The drink was designed to give athletes a pure and refreshing functional sports nutrition drink that will be more effective than other products on the market.
Indeed, the PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA is considered a game changer. It's an absolute sports product - no carbs, no sugar. A Blast with 4,000mg BCAA, 1,000mg L-Arginine, 500mg L-Carnitine + 160mg caffeine. ''We use between 2 and 4 times as much amino acids as our competitors. The point is simply explained. Our BCAA can be consumed fresh before, during or after exercise. Without choking the last sip down stale'', said David Schiwietz.
2022 has been a special year for PURE International Corporation. The firm is looking forward with assured optimism to the feedback they will get from their retail buyers at ECRM this year.
