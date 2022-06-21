Interisle Malware Landscape study shows unabated malware growth in 2022, continued exploitation of IoT devices

About

Interisle's principal consultants are experienced practitioners with extensive track records in industry and academia and world class expertise in business and technology strategy, Internet technologies and governance, financial industry applications, software design, cybersecurity, and cybercrime research. Every Interisle client benefits from the direct hands-on management of this core team, augmented by the specialized expertise of an extensive network of associates—a coherent, team approach with the low overhead of a lean, virtual organization.

https://www.interisle.net