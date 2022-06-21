Interisle Malware Landscape study shows unabated malware growth in 2022, continued exploitation of IoT devices
HOPKINTON, MA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interisle Consulting Group today announced the publication of Malware Landscape 2022: A Study of the Scope and Distribution of Malware. The study, which analyzed 2.5 million records of distinct malware events from May 2021 to April 2022 collected by the Cybercrime Information Center, explains what malware was most prevalent, where malware was served from, and what resources criminals used to pursue their attacks.
Among the major findings in the study, Interisle reports that:
• The most frequently reported malware targets Internet of Things devices - surveillance cameras, sensors, or embedded technologies.
• Asia-Pacific networks host most IoT malware. China, India, and Australia represent 81% of malware that targeted IoT devices.
• Information stealers, ransomware, and backdoors are the most prevalent “endpoint” malware, i.e., malicious software that targets tablets, mobile phones, laptops, and PCs.
• Networks in the United States and China host the most endpoint malware and 8 of the 10 registrars with the most malware domains reported are headquartered in North America.
• Domains registered in the new Top-level Domains (TLDs) are disproportionately attractive to malware attackers. The new TLDs represent only 8% of the domain name registration market, but they contained 24% of reported malware domains. By contrast, the country code TLDs represent 39% of the market, but only 26% of the reported malware domains.
• Malware attackers have made effective use of cloud services, including file sharing services, code repositories, and storage services. While most uses of anonymous file sharing and code repositories are well-intentioned, malware attackers have used these services to distribute source code, attack code, and files containing compromised credentials or cryptographic keys.
According to Chuck Wade, Interisle partner, “Malware is both a threat and an emerging market. Some high value exploit kits have been openly commercialized by organized criminals or legitimized by nation states in pursuit of national interests. Some of these kits have been stolen and re-distributed to criminal actors. The Interisle study shows how diverse the malware market is, and how wide its distribution channels have become.”
Dr. Stephen Crocker, President of Edgemoor Research Institute, Internet pioneer and inductee to the Internet Hall of Fame, adds, “Interisle's report is a comprehensive compilation and presentation on the prevalence of malware. Of particular interest is the focus on a relatively small number of domain registrars and Internet hosting companies that account for a large percentage of the malware sites. This report provides both a basis for comparing changes over time and insight for possible action to mitigate or thwart malware attacks".
The full text of Interisle’s report is available at https://interisle.net/MalwareLandscape2022.html.
About the Cybercrime Information Center
The Cybercrime Information Center is a repository for studies, measurements, data sets, statistics, and analyses of global security threats involving the Internet’s the Domain Name System (DNS), and numbering systems (Internet protocol, IP, and Autonomous System numbering, AS). The project operates through support or data contributed from Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), the Coalition Against Unsolicited Commercial Email (CAUCE), Domain Tools, InvaluementURI, Malware Patrol, MalwareURL, OpenPhish, PhishTank, The Spamhaus Project and The URLhaus Malware URL Exchange.
For more about, please visit: https://cybercrimeinfocenter.org
About Interisle Consulting Group:
Interisle's principal consultants and associates are experienced practitioners with extensive track records in industry and academia and world-class expertise in business and technology strategy, Internet technologies and governance, financial industry applications, and software design.
For more about Interisle, please visit: https://www.interisle.net.
