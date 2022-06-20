GoodFirms Discloses a List of Best BI Software Services Based on Annual Subscription
Listed Business Intelligence software helps enterprises to easily manage their business information and make informed decisions.
Organizations can easily retrieve, analyze, transform and report data using business intelligence software.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform GoodFirms disclosed a new list of Best Business Intelligence (BI) Software based on annual subscription. The curated list of BI tools are ideal for all business sizes and types, where every department can utilize the right data, to analyze performance metrics and extract real-time insights.
Business Intelligence tools are explicitly designed to analyze all the business data through automated processes and make more accurate decisions. The listed tools are power-packed with several features, like key performance indicators, predictive analytics, strategic planning, data visualizations, intuitive dashboards, and much more.
"Today, business intelligence solutions are becoming aligned with self-service BI, where anyone can access data directly and perform analyses and free up data specialists to conduct more intricate and advanced analyses," says GoodFirms.
Service seekers can take advantage of GoodFirms' latest list of best business intelligence software and apply filter options for features, pricing models, devices supported, deployment, business size, etc. Furthermore, they can also verify the most reviewed, top-rated tools and select the suitable system.
Popular Features of Best Business Intelligence (BI) Software Includes:
Ad Hoc Analysis
Benchmarking
Budgeting & Forecasting
Dashboard
Data Sharing
Data Visualization
Key Performance Indicators
Predictive Analytics
Profitability Analysis
Strategic Planning
Trend/Problem Indicators
Workflow Collaboration
GoodFirms was able to derive this latest list of the best business intelligence software through a thorough research based on quality, reliability, and ability to cater to the needs of service seekers. This list was created based on several parameters such as the background of each product, the company, years of experience in the domain areas, online market penetration, client feedback, and much more. Only those companies that attained the maximum score made it to the list.
If you are a software service provider and wish to get listed, you can partake in the GoodFirms research processes.
