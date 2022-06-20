Supporting Healing in Refugee Week 2022

20 June 2022

Nic Street, Minister for Community Services and Development



Today is World Refugee Day, and it forms an important part of Refugee Week 2022 across Australia (Sunday 19 June - Saturday 25 June), a national event which has been celebrated since 1988.

Healing is the theme for Refugee Week 2022 and as we emerge from the shared difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of human connections has been underlined in the healing and rejuvenation tasks faced by communities post-COVID.

Tasmania is stronger and more prosperous because of our multiculturalism, and because of the valuable contribution of those who have chosen to call this State home, including the many refugees who have come to our State from challenging and dangerous situations.

As the Minister with responsibility for multicultural affairs, I encourage all Tasmanians to take the opportunity in Refugee Week 2022 to celebrate the contribution refugees make to our community, and to focus on how the community can help provide a safe and welcoming environment for refugees – most recently, those who have settled here across Tasmania after leaving war-torn Ukraine.

The Rockliff Liberal Government believes it is important to continue to support and enable our migrants to take up opportunities for economic participation, and to respond to what communities tell us about their needs for places to meet, learn, share their faith and celebrate their culture.

Events are being held across Australia to mark Refugee Week 2022 and to promote healing and connectedness together.

Moonah’s Multicultural Hub will be the venue this Thursday 23 June 5-8pm for a Refugee Week Dinner hosted by the Multicultural Council of Tasmania and Glenorchy City Council, followed by a multicultural Advisory Forum meeting. Event details are available here.

This year’s State Budget 2022/23 included an additional $100,000 to the Glenorchy City Council, to support the operation of the Hub across two years.

Also, a special Tasmanian premiere of Akoni, the acclaimed story of a Nigerian refugee in Australia, will be screened at the State Cinema in North Hobart tomorrow night, hosted by Tasmanian artist Brett Rogers and featuring a post-film Q&A with writer, director, producer and star Genna Chanelle Hayes.

I encourage individuals, community or school groups who would like more information about refugees and their experiences, or resources to help organise your own Refugee Week 2022 event, to visit the Refugee Council of Australia’s site www.refugeeweek.org.au/

