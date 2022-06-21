NYC to LA – NFTs Go Hollywood

About

IHollywood Film Fest is where storytellers and creators converge with tech, spirit and Hollywood. IHFF, International Hollywood Film Fest, is on the forefront of technology being the 1st film festival to award filmmakers with NFTs of their awards. IHollywood Film Fest, is an official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The iHollywood Film Fest seeks to set a new standard of inspired creativity by educating, inspiring and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world. The iHollywood Film Fest celebrates film, mini movies, influencer videos, photography, podcasting, NFTs and keeping the arts alive with the dream of Hollywood. (www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com)

