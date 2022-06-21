NYC to LA – NFTs Go Hollywood
iHollywood Film Fest seeks the best creators in New York for it's upcoming festival in September during Emmy week in Hollywood. Follow us on social in NYC.
A true artist is not one who is inspired but one who inspires others.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iHollywood Film Fest (www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com), the 1st Film Festival to award NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to filmmakers as awards, will be seeking the best creators including NFTs while in New York for NFT.NYC to honor at iHollywood Film Fest during Emmy week in Hollywood, California September 7-9, 2022.
— Salvador Dali
On Tuesday, June 21 at the NFT.NYC Skyline Stage, iHollywood Film Fest Founder and Festival Director Joyce Chow will be moderating two panels “The Future of Hollywood Content & Distribution” and “Web3 Goes to Hollywood”. The NFT.NYC Skyline Stage produced by Jessica Kill, 49Global Media will be at High Bar New York. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/367916366757
IHollywood Film Fest returned this past month from the Cannes Film Festival, CoinAgenda Monaco and the Monaco Grand Prix with a limited edition Cannes POAP(Proof of Attendance Protocol) NFT and Monaco POAP NFT by world-renowned artist Andre Miripolsky known for his SharkTales. Miripolsky’s iconic shark with sunglasses is the focus of SharkTales Art with a focus on ocean conservation through art eco-phygital nfts and real world experiences. Get
Miripolsky’s latest POAP NFT during NFT.NYC at https://app.poap.xyz/claim-websites/aquaverse
During CoinAgenda Monaco, iHollywood’s Founder moderated two panels “Disrupting the Film Industry with NFTs” and “New Web 3.0 Paradigms in Hollywood”. The panels included Charlie Shrem, Bitcoin Pioneer and founder of the Bitcoin Foundation and Glass House Distribution President Tom Malloy just after announcing their new digital finance company, Defiine during the Cannes Film Festival.
The iHollywood Film Fest 2022, during the Television Academy’s Emmy Awards week includes live screenings, an opening party, closing night awards and another historic first. As a leader in the convergence of Hollywood and Web3, iHollywood Film Fest is looking forward to making this year’s festival another one for the record books. Inaugural year highlights included a rock concert after party with Derek Day of Classless Act who opens this summer’s Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Scott Page of Pink Floyd and next gen rock royalty Noah Weiland and Ty Trujillo also performed.
Submissions are still being accepted through the end of the month. Categories include NFTs, films, mini movies, influencer videos, episodics, photography, podcasting, drone and AR/VR. Submissions are through Film Freeway (https://filmfreeway.com/ihollywoodfilmfest) or iHollywood Film Fest using deadline waiver and discount code: Summer2022
About iHollywood Film Fest
IHollywood Film Fest is where storytellers and creators converge with tech, spirit and Hollywood. IHFF, International Hollywood Film Fest, is on the forefront of technology being the 1st film festival to award filmmakers with NFTs of their awards. IHollywood Film Fest, is an official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The iHollywood Film Fest seeks to set a new standard of inspired creativity by educating, inspiring and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world. The iHollywood Film Fest celebrates film, mini movies, influencer videos, photography, podcasting, NFTs and keeping the arts alive with the dream of Hollywood. (www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com, www.iHollywoodNFTs.com)
About Andre Miripolsky
Andre Miripolsky is an American pop artists based in Los Angeles, California. His career began with the design of Elton John’s piano jacket in 1980 (which Elton wore at his 1980 Central Park Concert), and is best known for his “Fear No Art” button, album covers, the Miripolsky Barbie and Absolut Vodka illustrations. He also painted the backdrops for the Tonight Show hosted by Jay Leno. He has worked with other musicians including Cheap Trick, Bette Midler, Quincy Jones, Rolling Stones and Tatsuro Yamashita. He created brand imagery for Bud Light, Mattel, Spago, Superior Grocers and other global markets. (www.sharktales.art)
Media and publicity request contact: Valerie Diaz, Celebrity Listed, valerie@celebritylisted.com or 323-483-4727
Additional info contact: Joyce Chow, iHollywood Film Fest, joyce@iholllywoodfilmfest.com or 310-803-0089
