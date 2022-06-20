Bulgarian Startup Kiwi TCMS Technology Simplifies Testing Software Applications Across Multiple Environments

Manual and Automated Open-Source System Helps Stakeholders Answer the Question: “Is Our Product Ready to Launch Today?”

TORONTO, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulgarian startup Kiwi TCMS will showcase its open-source test management system during Collision 2022, which takes place next week (June 20-23) at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company will exhibit onsite one day only, Thursday, June 22 from Booth A3201 in the Enterprise Software Solutions Pavilion.

Operating across multiple testing environments, product versions, and intermediary builds, the Kiwi TCMS open-source test management system keeps track of test results through both manual and automated modes. The program features bug tracker integration, search pages, powerful access control, test automation framework plugins, visual reports, and a rich API layer. In 2021, Kiwi TCMS teamed up with GitHub and became one of its verified publishers on GitHub’s Marketplace; and also reached 1M+ pulls on Docker Hub the same year.

Kiwi TCMS subscriptions are available as Self-Support, SaaS-based, and through an On-Premises option. The tech’s self-support mode allows the customer to deploy the program themselves while relying on their own engineering for bug fixes, maintenance, and upgrades. With versions hosted by Kiwi TCMS and On-Premises subscriptions, the deployment process is automated and allows for ongoing support from the Kiwi TCMS team. These subscriptions offer access to any software version, dedicated support, regular software updates, enterprise type functionality, and add-on services. Priced at $15 per month and up, the service is subscription-based, charged monthly, and can be canceled at any time with no fees. Currently, Kiwi TCMS is the software testing industry’s leading open-source test management system with two million downloads.

“At Kiwi TCMS, our mission is to transform the testing process by making it more organized, transparent and accountable for everyone on your team; to improve engineering productivity and participation in testing,” said Founder Alexander Todorov

“If you're a test and QA engineer, Kiwi TCMS is a gem open source TCMS for your team,” said Marko Kazic, CEO of Zamphyr, a Kiwi TCM client. “Their system is IEEE 829 compatible, free, and open-source; plus they have great folks behind the project.”

In addition to reproducibility, audit traceability, and increased productivity in which associates can identify and work on gaps in product test coverage, Kiwi TCMS provides managers with a source of information on planning, cases and execution status.

To deploy the Kiwi TCMS software, or for additional information, please visit www.kiwitcms.org.

About Kiwi TCMS

Kiwi TCMS is the leading open-source test management system for manual and automated testing. With a mission to transform the testing process by making it more organized, transparent, and accountable, Kiwi TCMS improves engineering productivity and participation in testing. TCMS systems are used when deciding whether to green-light the release of new product versions or planning the work of a company’s QA team. Built by an experienced team of testers and a large international community with nearly 2 million current downloads, Kiwi TCMS is available via self-support, SaaS, or through an On-Premises options.