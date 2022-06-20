Credivera, Leader In Digital Identity And Compliance, Will Introduce Latest Enterprise Software Solution at COLLISION

The Innovative Private Blockchain and Cloud-Based Technology Mitigates Corporate Risk and Liability

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credivera, the world’s first secure exchange for verifiable credentials will showcase its latest enterprise software solution during Collision 2022, which takes place next week (June 20-23) at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company will exhibit onsite one day only, Tuesday, June 21 from Booth B1307 in the Enterprise Software Solutions Pavilion.

Credivera’s innovative software is shaping how companies can safely and efficiently credential workers at projects and work sites with its advanced digital identity solutions. Credivera is a Web3 company using cloud-based technology to create always-on access to personal and professional credentials. Its proprietary modules enable a level of security and verifications that are key for reducing corporate risk and liability from the pre-hire stage of employees and contractors, through to managing and then off-boarding workers after a project.

In 2021, Credivera worked with the CANA Group of Companies, one of Canada’s largest construction organizations to digitize traditional health and safety practices with a focus on privacy and compliance. With several new projects on the horizon, Credivera's solution will remove the need for binders of certifications at a site, alleviating the risk of fraudulent trade documentation, and increasing the confidence of site managers that everyone has the required credentials they need to operate safely and efficiently.

“We’re proud to be supporting high-risk industries validating their entire supply chain using verifiable credentials,” said Credivera’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Giurescu. “CANA is a great construction example where our digital credential solution verifies workers’ certifications directly from the training providers in real-time creating a better experience for employers and third-party vendors relying on that information.”

Many countries around the world are rapidly embracing the digital frontier and Canada is no exception, as they prepare to actualize a digital identity solution on a national scale and Credivera is poised to emerge as a leading pioneer. Key stakeholders, in numerous industries seek to uncover an approach that is ideally holistic, market-based, and addresses the full scope and scale of the challenge, the digital ID framework consistently emerges as the optimal solution.

Founded in 2017, with offices in Toronto and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms in over 30 countries worldwide. A leader in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control of how important credentials are stored and shared.

