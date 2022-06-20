DriverZ Announces New Partnerships

The partnerships enable the company to offer its acclaimed S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving to even more students across the country.

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DriverZ is excited to announce it has developed new partnerships with driving schools from across the country to offer its acclaimed S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving. DriverZ.com is a community for new drivers, parents, and educators who are committed to saving teen lives. The company partners with leading driving schools to provide technology and online training programs, such as its state-approved driver education courses for new drivers. At the core of DriverZ training programs, however, is the company’s acclaimed S.P.I.D.E.R. Method, a simple yet very powerful training approach developed in collaboration with behavioral and driving experts, Hollywood writers, and Silicon Valley technology to appeal to today’s generation. The goal of the S.P.I.D.E.R. Method Driver education training is to go beyond the minimum state requirements of traditional driver’s ed and provide new drivers with simple techniques that will help them develop the driving muscle memory and skills needed to anticipate and avoid collisions.In the company’s most recent news, DriverZ is announcing new partnerships with Bakkers Driving School in California, Tiny Towne, Green Light, and Drivers Ed 360 in Georgia, Quad A Driving Academy in Pennsylvania, Joyce Driving School in Utah, Zimmerman Driving School and Enhanced Driving Institute in Wisconsin. Through these partnerships, DriverZ will now be able to reach even more students across the country to provide its renowned S.P.I.D.E.R. method and save teen lives.“Traffic crashes continue to climb to its all-time high in the last 15 years,” says Alfredo Felix, Strategic Partnerships Manager. “We are thrilled to bring our programs to local communities at the time when they are needed the most.”To check out the DriverZ community platform, please visit www.driverz.com . For more information about IMPROVLearning adult programs, go to www.myimprov.com About DriverZDriverZ is a division of IMPROVLearning, a leading training organization known for its unique and proven-effective driver training curriculums and technology, teaching the renowned S.P.I.D.E.R Method of Defensive Driving. The DriverZ community gives users access to its 25+ years of unique traffic safety research and training to meet all of a family’s driving-related needs.Contact Information