Network Automation Market Size to Reach USD 28,408 Million by 2030 According To Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Network Automation Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, June 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Network Automation Market accounted for USD 3,957 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 28,408 Mn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2030.



The rise in IT costs for network operations is one of the most pressing concerns for network administrators. Data and device growth are outpacing IT capabilities, rendering manual procedures practically unfeasible. Despite this, up to 95% of network changes are done manually, leading to operational costs that are 2 - 3 times greater than the network's cost. Thus, businesses are increasing their IT and networking automation, which is handled centrally and remotely, in order to keep up with the digital world.

Enterprise clients and their apps will become increasingly reliant on the network as the cloud transition progresses. Networks are predicted to be highly dependable with minimal outages as a result of this transition. Automation is a cornerstone technique for service providers to boost network agility and dependability while lowering operating and capital expenditures.

Network Automation Market Report Coverage:

Market Network Automation Market Market Size 2021 USD 3,957 Mn Market Forecast 2030 USD 28,408 Mn CAGR 24.6% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Component, By Network Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End-User, By Industry Vertical, And By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Anuta Networks, Apstra, BlueCat, BMC Software, Cisco, Entuity, Forward Networks, Fortinet, Inc., IBM, Juniper Networks, Micro Focus, NetBrain, Riverbed, Solar Winds, Veriflow, and VMware. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Network Automation Industry

Internet traffic has increased dramatically and is now 25–30 percent greater than typical due to the increase in work-from-home facilities as a result of lockdown measures in numerous nations. In addition to the work-from-home facilities, students worldwide were also learning from home with the help of virtual learning methods. For instance, data published by UNESCO states that 850 million students are using virtual learning methods, and several million workers have moved to work-from-home strategies, resulting in a massive shift in communication network utilization. As a result, virtual and software-defined networking is becoming more popular in a variety of industries.

Global Network Automation Market Growth Factors

Businesses are now requesting IT for more agile changes, improved service availability, and lower operational expenses. These questions combined with the reality that networks are becoming larger and more complicated are boosting the importance of network automation in IT businesses. Then again, the growth in the adoption of smart connected devices and increasing implementation of cloud-based services are also responsible for the double-digit growth of the network automation market. Network automation solutions extensively use advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning to learn network behavior, inform predictive analysis, and provide recommendations to network engineers. This integration of AI and ML has made automation easy and is helping the market to grow with absolute opportunities.

However, the global network automation industry is constrained by the presence of open-source tools, rising security threats, and a lack of awareness among network administrators. Conversely, surging investments in emerging automation solutions, an increasing number of start-ups offering network automation solutions are expected to generate numerous growth prospects for the market throughout the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

Global Network Automation Market Segmentation

The network automation market is divided into seven categories: component, network type, deployment model, organization size, end-user, industry vertical, and region. Based on components, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on our analysis, the solutions segment achieved a substantial market share in 2021.

By network type, the market is split into physical, virtual, and hybrid. Among network types, the physical network segment accumulated a noteworthy market share in 2021. On-premise and cloud-based are the splits of the deployment model segment. By deployment model, the cloud-based segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR in the coming years.

Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises dominated the largest market share, whereas the SMEs achieved the fastest growth rate. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into enterprise verticals and service providers.

Furthermore, the industry vertical segment is classified into IT, education, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others (retail, government and defense, and media and entertainment). Based on our analysis, the IT segment occupied a considerable market chunk in 2021.

Network Automation Market Regional Stance

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are the market's regional segments. Based on regions, North America gathered the maximum market share throughout the forecast period 2022 – 2030. The presence of key companies, increased investment by network automation solution vendors, and dominance in internet penetration and technology adoption are some of the key factors driving the regional market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years. The region's rapid growth can be attributed to increased network traffic and technological advancements in network technologies in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, an increase in data theft and security challenges has fueled Asia-Pacific market demand.

Major Players

The network automation industry involves many key players. The top players presented in the report include Anuta Networks, Apstra, BlueCat, BMC Software, Cisco, Entuity, Forward Networks, Fortinet, Inc., IBM, Juniper Networks, Micro Focus, NetBrain, Riverbed, Solar Winds, Veriflow, and VMware.

