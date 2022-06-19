Submit Release
News Search

There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,928 in the last 365 days.

Advancing Peace and Eliminating Sexual Violence in Conflict

For more than a decade, the United States has joined the global community in recognizing June 19 as the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict (IDESVC). We remain deeply committed to preventing and responding to all forms of gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence, which disproportionately impacts women and girls, and protecting and supporting survivors. The United States recognizes that respect for the rights and dignity of women and girls, in all their diversity is essential to promoting global peace, security, democracy, and economic prosperity.

The world faces a number of pressing issues that disproportionately impact women and girls, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, food insecurity, and conflict and humanitarian emergencies around the world. The international community has been inundated with devastating reports of conflict-related sexual violence from across the world, including in Ukraine, Ethiopia, and Syria. We have seen how conflict and crisis exacerbate gender inequality and increase women and girls’ vulnerability to gender-based violence, online and offline. Increased violence impedes women’s ability to participate meaningfully in the social, political, and economic sectors of life, causing cycles of poverty, marginalization, and insecurity.

The United States is taking concrete steps to ensure our efforts to prevent and respond to conflict-related sexual violence are survivor-centered and trauma-informed. As illustrated in the U.S. National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality, the Administration is committed to developing and strengthening comprehensive gender-based violence policies, services, and prevention efforts. Later this year, the United States will release an update to the U.S. Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gender-Based Violence Globally, which will address conflict-related sexual violence, among other policy priorities.

Additionally, through the U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security, the Department of State is working to promote the participation of women in decision-making and conflict resolution, protection of the human rights of women and girls, access to aid, and safety from violence, abuse – including conflict-related sexual violence – and exploitation around the world. We recognize that we cannot effect sustainable change on our own, so the United States works closely with multilateral partners and allies, including the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Elimination of conflict-related sexual violence is both a moral and strategic imperative. Empty calls for action and expressions of concern are not enough. On this International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the international community must take real action and coordinate efforts to prevent and respond to all forms of gender-based violence so that the support we provide is survivor-centered and truly advances justice and accountability for such crimes.

You just read:

Advancing Peace and Eliminating Sexual Violence in Conflict

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.