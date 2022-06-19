Submit Release
On the Sentencing of Award-Winning Vietnamese Environmental Advocate Nguy Thi Khanh

The United States is deeply concerned by the June 17 sentencing of NGO director and 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize recipient Nguy Thi Khanh to two years’ imprisonment. The United States calls on the Government of Vietnam to release Khanh, who has been recognized internationally for her work to advance climate change and sustainable energy issues in Vietnam, as well as other detained environmental activists working for the benefit of Vietnam and its people. We note authorities arrested her on the same day the Hanoi People’s Court sentenced environmental activists Mai Phan Loi and Bach Hung Duong, and later the same month activist Dang Dinh Bach, to prison terms on similar charges. Civil society partners are a crucial part of helping countries like Vietnam meet their climate change and environmental protection goals.

