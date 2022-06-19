Submit Release
Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on New COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility for Children Ages 5 and Younger

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children ages 5 and younger:

“Today, parents and families of about 20 million children in America under age five received news that their babies, toddlers, and preschoolers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. This is a historic milestone in our nation’s recovery from the pandemic, and it will provide so many parents and families who have been waiting for this moment with more peace of mind about keeping their children safe and healthy. The Biden-Harris administration will take a whole-of-government approach to ensuring that every parent and caregiver who wants to secure a vaccine for their child is able to do so through pediatricians, primary care doctors, and other trusted healthcare providers, including community health centers and pharmacies. These vaccines are safe and will help save lives.”

