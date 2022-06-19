Mozambican Assembly President arrives in Hà Nội for official visit

VIETNAM, June 19 -

President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias is welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Saturday. — Photo hanoimoi.com

HÀ NỘI — President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias arrived in Hà Nội on Saturday, starting her six-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

This is the first visit to Viet Nam by Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in her current post since taking office in January 2020. It is also the first by a president of Mozambique’s legislative body to promote joint work between the two parliaments.

Welcoming the Mozambican delegation at Nội Bài International Airport were Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Lê Anh Tuấn and Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene, among others.

The visit is expected to strengthen and spur the two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.

It is a highlight in the nations’ bilateral engagements toward marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations which were established on June 25, 1975.

The two sides set up their inter-government committee in May 2008 and conducted regular exchanges of their Party and State delegations.

Their economic and commercial ties have been sustained, with bilateral trade revenue reaching US$157.18 million in 2020 and $149.5 million in 2021. — VNS