The press always one of frontline forces: PM

VIETNAM, June 19 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with leaders of press agencies. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The press is always one of the frontline forces and has helped people to know, understand, follow, believe and do, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said.

He made the statement when chairing a meeting on Friday between standing Government members and leaders of press agencies on the occasion of the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

PM Chính said that in the context of complicated developments in the regional and the world, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam has still gained many important achievements; protected its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; ensured political security and social order and safety; and stabilised the macro-economy.

The achievement of these results has seen the contributions by press agencies, and journalists, PM Chính said.

He used the occasion to express his thanks to journalists nationwide and extend his best wishes to all of them who are working at home or abroad.

The Government leader said he hoped that Vietnamese journalists will exert efforts to contribute more to the Party’s cause and people’s happiness, and to building a government which has integrity and discipline, and take drastic and effective actions, and building a more and more powerful and prosperous nation.

He also asked the press to continue being a ‘sharp weapon’ in the fight against corruption, negative phenomenon and wastefulness which has been carried out drastically, concertedly and effectively by the Party under the leadership of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The PM shared with the difficulties facing the press and journalists nationwide, such as regimes and policies for journalists, and facilities and equipment for press operations.

“The Government supports and makes efforts to strengthen the potential of the press in accordance with its competence, the guidelines of the Party, policies and laws of the State; in line with the practical requirements and the capacity of the country, within the general development of the professions", the leader said. — VNS