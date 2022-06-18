All Year Cooling of Coral Springs, Florida Reviews Customers’ Heating and Cooling System as Part of Service Call

All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Year Cooling of Coral Springs, Florida provides a comprehensive AC system evaluation with every service call. All Year Cooling reviews the customer’s home to ensure that it is cool and comfortable, and inspect the AC unit, evaluate the entire ventilation system. All of the AC system will be diagnosed without any obligation to continue using All Year Cooling’s services. They use only the best air conditioner repair technicians, who are thoroughly screened, tested and trained to ensure effective air conditioner repair. Every member of their team stays current with the latest developments and technology in air conditioner repair. With technology always changing and industry updates happening frequently, they also require additional air conditioner repair training in order to stay sharp.

Regarding their services and commitment to quality, All Year Cooling President Tommy Smith commented: “It’s our job to ensure that every customer is comfortable in their own home. We take that responsibility very seriously. Our team is passionate about what they do and it shows in the quality of their work. We are committed to providing the best possible service and we stand behind our work 100%.”

As part of its offer of a free estimate to all customers, All Year Cooling reviews and diagnoses the malfunction and provides an estimate of the cost of any air conditioner repair. Additionally, they work with a variety of air conditioning finance partners, and if a customer isn’t approved by the bank, All Year Cooling is willing to offer internal financing. They offer a wide variety of brands, including Daikin, Goodman, Ruud, Rheem, Trane, York, and more.

Tommy Smith also offered advice on getting the most out of an air conditioning unit and prolonging its lifetime: “Once your new AC is installed, follow the maintenance recommendations. The air filter may need to be inspected and changed every few months. Don’t put this off, as it can impact your system’s efficiency. Keep shrubs away from the outside unit. Spray dust, pollen, and grime from the coils regularly. If you can’t get everything off, call an expert for a professional AC cleaning. Hire an AC specialist to inspect and clean the unit and ductwork. You might be tempted to save money and handle maintenance by yourself, but you may not know all of the components to review. You wouldn’t want to have the unit break down on the hottest day of the year. Choose a Florida Power & Light Participating Contractor. They help you find equipment that does what you need while reducing your carbon footprint and lowering your power bills. With programs that help offset some of the cost of a new AC, your savings add up.”

All Year Cooling, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 300,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 49 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions. All Year Cooling reviews the work of its technicians frequently to ensure the highest level quality. All Year Cooling is an FPL contractor.

All Year Cooling is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.



