Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek: Official Book Launching on the 2022 ALA Annual Conference.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The author, Dr. Barbara ten Brink , is a native Texan from a military family with the advantage of living in Japan, Germany, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas. Since the age of four, Dr. ten Brink has been fascinated with microscopes. Her three degrees in the biological sciences allowed her access to quality microscopes, including an electron microscope with which she studied cells of the water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes). As a science educator, she taught microscopy to thousands of students and teachers. Her fifth science biography, Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek , tells the fictional accounts of a young heroine and a renowned scientist. Together, they discover the science.We know the history of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek’s life and work through his notebooks, publications, letters, and the books published by the Royal Society of London.We know the history of the author's family, ten Brink, through the frescos, stained glass windows, sculptures, books, and museum in Mettingen, Germany. Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek is a work of fiction. Dr. ten Brink weaves a story of our hero, Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, and his use of the microscope, from 1671 until his death in 1723, with the history of the ten Brink linen export shipping company, from 1700 until 2010. Our fictional heroine, Helena, connects the reader to the history of the invention of the microscope for the purpose of examining fabrics with the history of both Antoni van Leeuwenhoek and the Family ten Brink being fabric merchants. Dr. ten Brink uses Helena to build a fictional story to entertain her readers.Dr. ten Brink masterfully merges science, history, microbiology, geography, and fabrics because she has the experience of the science and the first-hand knowledge of the early industry of the import and export of fabrics. She is pleased to bring readers on an exciting journey through the ten Brink family history, Leeuwenhoek's life, and Antoni van Leeuwenhoek’s indelible mark as the Father of Microbiology.Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek will be officially released during the 2022 ALA Annual Conference on June 24-27, 2022 in Washington DC. Don't miss the chance to see Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek in this 4-day exhibit.

