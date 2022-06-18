Endless Digital Agency Defying Traditional Boundaries to Support E-Commerce Brands

The company has grown its clients’ businesses by over 100% annually.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Endless Digital Agency is changing the landscape of marketing for e-commerce brands by defying traditional strategies and, instead, leveraging innovative growth solutions. Endless Digital Marketing is a boutique marketing agency offering e-commerce growth marketing services consisting of paid ads (paid search + paid socials) and retention marketing (email + SMS). With a name inspired by the company’s ideology and way of living/working, Endless Digital is a marketing agency with passion – which is clearly demonstrated by the company’s work. At its core, Endless Digital offers performance-based pricing and one-on-one consultations, providing a low-risk opportunity for clients to engage the company’s services.In its most recent news, Endless Digital Agency has proven its full capabilities to deliver remarkable returns for its clients – growing their businesses by over a whopping 100% each year. This exceptional accomplishment has made a substantial impact on their revenues and profits for their clients, even by using the company’s innovative strategies over just a short period of time.“Such returns are not easily accomplished for most marketers, being far beyond the average results we are capable of achieving for the right clients,” says co-founder and CEO of Endless Digital, Andy Khun. “We are proud to leverage our vast experience as e-commerce business founders, digital marketers, and data analysts to provide innovative growth solutions for our clients – and we show no signs of slowing down.”As a result of the company’s accomplishments over the years, Endless Digital Marketing has amassed an impressive list of collaborations, including being chosen as FaceBook/Meta’s preferred marketing partner, Google advertising partner, Shopify exerts partner, and even Klaviyo’s email marketing partner.Not only that, but Endless Digital has demonstrated a proven track record through a number of performance-based case studies, including:• Scaling new home decor brand, Officialmademoiselle.com, from zero to $500k+ revenue from under $160k adspend (3x blended ROAS) in a year (Onmi-Channel ads)• Generating over $950k in sales from $175k adspend in 6 months for leather bags & accessories brand, Montana Hudson (5.4 ROAS) (Google ads)• Generating $92k+ at 5+ ROAS in 60 days post IOS14 for popular fitwear brand, Pcheebum.com (FaceBook ads)• Increased sales by over 160% for Surfwear brand SaltGypsy.com in the first year of partnership (3x+ blended ROAS)• Generated over $700k in sales for luxury apparel brand shoploveandlabels.com during 2 years of partnership (2.5x+ ROAS)• 1400% growth in sales for automotive parts business 3gspares.co.nz in our first year of partnership (4-5x blended ROAS)• And many moreBy subscribing to Endless Digital’s boutique services, clients will get:• Performance driven marketing• Battle-tested & proven strategies• Assistance outside of ads• High converting creatives• Custom marketing plan• Guaranteed satisfaction• Just to name a fewFor more information about Endless Digital Marketing, or to collaborate with its team on an upcoming project, please visit https://endlessdigitalagency.com/scale/ About Endless Digital MarketingEndless Digital Marketing was co-founded in 2019 by CEO Andy Khun, an e-commerce entrepreneur and digital marketer for the past five years. The company consists of a remote, global team of data-driven growth hackers for e-commerce businesses who have successfully managed millions in adspend– all while generating millions in positive return revenue from ad campaigns for its clients.Since its inception, Endless Digital has worked with over 50 brands in different niches to crush their competition and grow faster than ever before, including Love|Labels, Chemical Guys, Knopf, IceLink, Clinchbelts, Salt Gypsy, and more.