Why Wear Reflective Clothing While Running
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is surprising to know that 122,000 runners get hit by cars each year! But why does something so unfortunate happen? Besides the inattentiveness of the driver, the lack of reflective clothing worn by runners is a major cause.
Why Runners Should Wear Reflective Clothing
High-visibility clothing is usually used in workplace environments where workers need to remain safe from accidents and fatalities. Construction workers, roadside workers, industrial workers, and others wear these clothes to remain safe. Health and Safety Regulations also require personal Protective Equipment or high-visibility clothing.
With that said, high-visibility clothing can also be worn by individuals when running, biking, jogging, or performing other physical activities. Runners should wear high-visibility clothes like reflective belts or a reflective running harness for running at night and in low-light conditions to help drivers see them on the road.
Why Are Reflective Clothes & Accessories Crucial
Reflective clothing and accessories identify the wearer in areas and circumstances in which they might be unsafe. Apart from workers, people should wear reflective clothing when riding a bike, cycling, running, or even walking on the road at night to increase their visibility.
Does Reflective Clothing Prevent Accidents?
Research has focused on identifying visibility challenges and factors for nighttime drivers. A study conducted by ARVO revealed that drivers were able to see pedestrians more clearly when they were wearing reflective clothing. So wearing reflective clothing and accessories does keep you safe from traffic in low-light conditions.
How to Keep Safe While Running in the Dark
If running at night or in low light, wear a reflective belt or reflective running harness for protection. Here are some more safety tips one should follow during nightly runs:
Run Against the Traffic
Always run against the traffic to be seen by vehicles coming toward you. It will also make you more visible to the driver, ensuring safety for both.
Select a Well-Lit Route
Instead of heading on dimly-lit routes, choose to run on well-illuminated routes at night to keep safe.
Carry an ID
Regardless of the route, or how far, always keep identification on you. It could be an ID or a tag with personal details.
Try Not to Run Alone
If you run at night, try to find someone to run with. If friends are not available to run, consider joining a running group for safety in numbers.
Carry a Phone
Even though it might be a hassle, bring your cellphone on runs to ensure safety. It can be affixed to a belt or arm.
Watch Out for Other Runners and Bikers
When running at night, keep an eye out for other runners and bikers. Staying mindful of surroundings to help avoid accidents.
Don’t Play Music
If running at night, be acutely aware of your surroundings at all times. So, ditch those earbuds to remain aware of the traffic on the road and other obstacles.
Trust Instincts
Always follow your gut while running at night. If something feels unsafe, listen to instincts and take the steps necessary to remain safe.
Enhance Visibility
Lastly, and most importantly, stay visible at night to avoid an accident and remain safe. The best way to boost visibility is to wear reflective clothing and reflective belts for running.
Things to Consider When Getting Running Belts
Ideally, when out running, biking, hiking, jogging, or performing any physical training at night or in low-light conditions, the least one can do to ensure safety is to wear a reflective belt for running. These reflective running belts are sometimes referred to as PT belts, a name that comes from their use in many branches of the military.
Here are some things you need to consider when getting a reflective running belt:
Material/Construction
These belts are made from durable, high-quality elastic fabric to ensure that the belt can last you a long while.
Comfort/Fit
Consider whether the belt is fitting properly. Elastic material will ensure it offers a fine grip and great comfort. It should also be fully adjustable and designed as a one-size-fits-all belt that can wrap around waists from 28 to 49 inches.
Versatility
These belts are designed for you to wear while running, hiking, jogging, or performing other physical activities, which makes them incredibly versatile.
Visibility
The primary purpose of a reflective running belt is to ensure visibility. These belts offer high visibility to runners in low light conditions as they typically feature a 2-inches wide strip with 0.75 inches of a reflective surface.
Fashionable
Besides their expert functionality and comfort to the wearer, reflective belts are incredibly stylish. They are available in various colors, including neon yellow, pink, neon orange, white, and black.
Weight
Don't worry about a reflective belt for running weighing you down! These belts hardly weigh 2.2 ounces and are lightweight and easy to use to ensure they don’t get in the way of running at a regular pace.
The Bottom Line
Wearing reflective clothing, accessories, and gear when out running in low light or at night is critical to ensure safety. So shop for the appropriate reflective clothing and accessories, including reflective belts for running to protect from oncoming traffic.
Andrew Scherz
Andrew Scherz
