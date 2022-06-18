Party leader calls for strong, elite and modern public security force

VIETNAM, June 18 -

Female traffic police officers at competition to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the people’s police. Party leaders have implemented a resolution to strengthen the public security force. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng yesterday called for a strong, professional, elite and modern public security force to meet the requirements and tasks of the future.

He made the request at a national conference held on Friday co-chaired by Party General Secretary Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng.

This was an important meeting in the context of the country and the Party actively implementing the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, to promote socio-economic development activities and expand foreign relations.

Politburo Resolution No 12-NQ/TW, dated March 16, 2022, regarding the building of public security force targets the building of an elite and strong public security force by 2025.

One of the important tasks set by the Resolution is building strong public security forces that are completely loyal to the Party and the nation and wholeheartedly serve the people.

It also requires prioritising resources to build a professional, elite and modern public security force to meet national security protection and social order challenges.

To effectively implement the Resolution, Party General Secretary Trọng said this is a task for the whole political system.

The Party leader noted that ensuring security and social order should go hand in hand with socio-economic development, and the expansion of foreign relations.

He urged public security forces to enhance their relations with other sectors, agencies, organisations and people during the fulfilment of their tasks.

"In particular, the army and the public security force must be the two core forces, the sword and the shield, to safeguard and maintain peace, stability and development of the country," he said.

He called on them to constantly consolidate their solidarity and close links, and further coordinate in ensuring national defence and security to serve national development.

The Party chief emphasised the need to build a public security force that has firm political mettle, good morality and healthy lifestyles, while maintaining close ties with people and who know how to utilise science-technology and use modern equipment and weapons.

Trong said special attention should be paid to Party building and rectification and improving the leadership and combat capacity of Party organisations.

He ordered an increase in inspections and supervisions to fight corruption and other negative phenomena, and better implement the Party’s policies and guidelines, and the State’s law.

The resolution, adopted by the 13th Politburo, is intended to intensify the building of a strong, regular, elite and modern public security force that can fulfil requirements and tasks in the new situation.

There are seven groups of tasks and solutions set in the resolution, including enhancing the Party’s leadership, the State’s management and people’s supervision over the force, and improving the efficiency of Party building and political work in the force. — VNS