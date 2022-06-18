Mozambican Assembly President’s visit to foster Viet Nam-Mozambique traditional ties

VIETNAM, June 18 -

President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias’s upcoming official visit to Việt Nam this month is expected to strengthen and spur the two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.

The guest, her spouse and a parliament delegation will be in Việt Nam from June 18 – 23, at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

This is the first visit to Việt Nam by the Mozambican official in her current post since taking office in January 2020. It is also the first by a president of Mozambique’s legislative body to promote joint works between the two parliaments, given the context that such relations have been maintained mainly within the framework of multilateral parliamentary forums with a limited number of bilateral delegation exchanges.

The trip is a highlight in the nations’ bilateral engagements toward marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations which was established on June 25, 1975.

The two sides set up their inter-government committee in May 2008 and conducted regular exchanges of their Party and State delegations.

Their economic and commercial ties have been sustained, with bilateral trade revenue reaching US$157.18 million in 2020 and $149.5 million in 2021.

The countries worked together in research for food crops growth in Mozambique for 2013-2017. To cover the cost of the project, the Vietnamese Government contributed $1.96 million and the Mozambican Government $210,000.

Regarding education and training, the nations have run cooperation programmes to organise short political courses for Mozambican officials and grant scholarships for Vietnamese and Mozambican students. — VNS