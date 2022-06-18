DOH News Release: DOH to provide hurricane preparedness tips at Longs locations statewide

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Public Health Nurses will provide hurricane preparedness information at Longs Drugs locations across the state June 20 through July 21. They will also advise shoppers on how to get their households ready for hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“We want our residents to prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies before they occur, including how they will manage their health conditions during and after a disaster,” said Joan Takamori, RN, Chief of the Public Health Nursing Branch. “Public Health Nurses can walk shoppers through what to include in their emergency kit.”

“Families are encouraged to have a plan and maintain an emergency kit to last for at least two weeks,” said Judy Kern, Chief of the Office of Public Health Preparedness. “Caregivers and individuals with special needs should take care to also include need-specific items in their kits.”

“We’re pleased to team up with the Hawai’i Department of Health to ensure our local communities in Hawai’i are prepared for severe weather this summer,” said Scott Sutton, Region Director, Longs Drugs. “Whether we’re ensuring our stores are stocked with emergency items, such as water, batteries and first aid supplies, or proactively contacting pharmacy patients to remind them to refill or pick up prescriptions in advance of potential storms, our teams at Longs Drugs are ready to help residents prepare as hurricane season approaches.”

Public Health Nurses will distribute the “Take 10” guide for putting together an emergency kit and the “Plan To Be Ready” booklet to help families plan for emergencies. A children’s activity book that explains emergency preparedness to keiki will also be available.

Information will be available at the following Longs Drugs locations:

Kaua‘i

Līhu‘e (3-2600 Kaumuali‘i Highway) Tuesday, June 28, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Kapa‘a (645 Aleka Loop) Tuesday, June 28, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM



O‘ahu

Wahiawa (925 California Avenue) Monday, June 20, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Moiliili (2470 S. King Street) Tuesday, June 21, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Ewa Beach (91-919 Fort Weaver Road) Tuesday, June 21, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Waianae (86-120 Farrington Highway) Tuesday, June 21, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Kaimuki Shopping Center (3221 Waialae Avenue) Wednesday, June 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Kamehameha Shopping Center (1620 N. School Street) Wednesday, June 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Pearl City (850 Kamehameha Highway) Wednesday, June 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Hauula (56-316 Kamehameha Highway) Friday, July 1, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Haleiwa (66-197 Kamehameha Highway) Thursday, July 7, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM



Maui

Wailuku (135 Kehalani Village Drive) Wednesday, July 6, 9:00 – 11:00 AM

Makawao (55 Kiopaa Place) Wednesday, July 6, 9:00 – 11:00 AM



Hawai‘i Island

Kailua-Kona (75 5595 Palani Road) Friday, June 24, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Waimea (65-1271 Kawaihae Road) Friday, June 24, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Hilo, Prince Kuhio (111 E. Puainako Street) Thursday, July 7, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Hilo, Downtown (555 Kilauea Avenue) Thursday, June 23, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Keaau (16-529 Keaau-Pahoa Road) Thursday, July 21, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM



Hurricane season in the Central Pacific region, which includes the Hawaiian Islands, began on June 1 and continues through November 30, although hurricanes and tropical storms can occur at any time. DOH urges residents and visitors to prepare and plan, as a way to protect both physical health and mental well-being before, during and after a hurricane.

For more information and preparedness resources, visit DOH’s Office of Public Health Preparedness’ website at http://health.hawaii.gov/prepare/advisories/hurricane-season/.

Always monitor local news broadcasts (radio, television or Internet) and sign up for local emergency notification systems ahead of time at the following webpages:

Additional emergency preparedness information can be found at:

