Global Top Video Editor, KineMaster 6.0 Reaches One Million Members

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 16, 2022, just 45 days after its release, the top mobile video editor application, KineMaster 6.0, reached one million members!

In early May, KineMaster released version 6.0, with some of the app's most significant updates in over a year. Designed to be an essential marketing tool for entrepreneurs and small business owners, the mobile video editor features a brand-new interface, a variety of easy-to-use video templates and introduced membership features.



So, who can be a member and, more importantly, what are the benefits?

KineMaster added a new sign-in system in version 6.0. Users can now create a custom profile. User profiles allow users to browse through a gallery of liked and saved video templates. Members are able to curate their galleries by tapping the ❤️(heart) button on any video template found in the Mix or Search screens. Members can access their profiles from any KineMaster device by logging in. Profiles create a whole new workflow in KineMaster, giving members a place to browse their favorite video templates, saving time and creative energy. Mobile editing on the go gets an upgrade with these member-exclusive features!











Level Up Your Video Marketing with KineMaster 6.0

KineMaster offers different features to make the mobile video editing process simple and efficient. Notably, the Mix and Search screens allow users to find templates and save them to their member profiles on the Me screen. The Search screen enables users to find a specific template based on their video creation needs.

KineMaster 6.0 was designed with businesses in mind, allowing them to create polished, professional videos with ease. The Create screen offers KineMaster's robust, full-featured video editor , offering over 50 tools. KineMaster's Asset Store offers thousands of useful assets, including transitions, graphics, and effects to customize and transform any video into a masterpiece.

Videos can be saved then sent to any platform or exported as .kine files for a collaborative workflow. Tutorials are also provided within the app that make it easy to get up and running fast.

Videos are crucial for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and more because they are a great way to showcase products and services in an eye-catching way. Major platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter favor video content. According to a recent study, 82% of all consumer internet traffic will be video this year. Video content impacts how people find businesses and make videos essential to building trust and brand awareness.

KineMaster has been one of the world's leading multimedia software vendors for over 20 years, growing to more than 150 dedicated employees. KineMaster features app localization and customer service support in 18 languages.

KineMaster is proud to have surpassed 1 million members in just 45 days and will continue to lead in bringing top-notch technology in video editing and post-processing technologies to its growing user base, all over the world.

Try KineMaster for yourself. Available on the Google Play and App Store.









Contact Information:

Gabriela Leme

gabriela.leme@KineMaster.com