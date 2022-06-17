“The Final Days of Doggerland” by Mike Meier about neolithic Doggerland to be published in the Fall of 2022

Cover Page of The Final Days of Doggerland by Mike Meier The narrators of The Final Days of Doggerland by Mike Meier: two ravens Website The Final Days of Doggerland by Mike Meier

As with Mike Meier’s previously published books, “The Final Days of Doggerland” is based on a screenplay by the same name.

Many aspects of the story are based on archeological facts, such as the migration of the Yamnaya people, the gradual disappearance of Doggerland, the use of garlic mustard to spice food...” — Mike Meier, author of THE FINAL DAYS OF DOGGERLAND

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new book by Mike Meier (author of the books & screenplays “ JoinWith.Me ” and “The Love Hex or Nicest Flings in Mexico”) will be published this Fall, a stone age story entitled “ The Final Days of Doggerland .” It is a story of survival in Northern Europe: A young woman in hunter-gatherer times relies on her skills for crafting poisons to survive after being captured by a hostile tribe.Mike Meier explains where he got the inspiration for the story: “It was in early December 2020 that a scientific article about the first use of spices in food caught my attention. According to that and other articles I later found, garlic mustard had first been used in Northern Europe about six thousand years ago. Since I was born in Northern Europe myself, this fact alone piqued my curiosity.”Many aspects of the story are based on archeological facts, such as the migration of the Yamnaya people, the gradual disappearance of Doggerland, the use of garlic mustard to spice food, and the arrival of blue-eyed people from the area of the Black Sea.Explains Meier, “As I continued reading about those findings, I discovered that around the same time, migrants from the Black Sea area arrived in Northern Europe and brought a genetic mutation with them—blue eyes. Finally, it was around the time that the land that connected Great Britain with Northern Europe, what we now call Doggerland, disappeared into the sea. With that, I had found the ingredients—literally—of a story based on true archeological facts.”The beginning of the book tells the reader what the story is about: “It was the time that today we call the Neolithic…a time before the Egyptian pyramids, a time before Stonehenge. It was the time of the early migrations of the Yamnaya people, moving westward from the Pontic steppe that stretched from what is now Bulgaria to Kazakhstan. These migrations were nothing unusual. Most people at that time were nomads, hunter-gatherers who depended on what they could find on the land. Some were herders, and some were even cultivating crops, the beginning of agriculture. When resources ran low or the weather pattern changed, it was time to move on. This is the story of a small group of migrants who did just that. Their journey took them northwest to the land that we now refer to as Doggerland, which once connected the British Isles to continental Europe. To their surprise, they found Doggerland sinking into the North Sea. Little more remained than islands and sandbanks…yet there were persistent tales of firm land that lay beyond those waters.”Curiously though, the narrators of the story are the two ravens of the hostile tribe’s Chief, Viggo. They have their own point of view: “Every human and every animal must have a purpose in life. Serving our Master and his people, we made it our mission to keep watch over them and the surrounding forest. With our acute sense of hearing and discerning eyes, we never missed anything. It was in the exercise of our duties that we one day noticed a small group of migrants. Dangerous animals prowled this forest—and so did other people, perhaps the greatest danger of all. One of those migrants, Oane, understood the plants of the forest and used them skillfully. To survive, however, she must fight our Master—Viggo, the Chief of the Bollebarg tribe.”About the AuthorMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. On his own since his teens, he has lived in several different countries, including Argentina and Japan, and has worked jobs such as washing dishes, repairing bicycles, and painting homes. When he is not writing books or award-winning screenplays, you’ll find him playing Latin and Flamenco guitar in the Washington, DC area. He holds a Master’s Degree in political science, as well as a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws.Website: https://thefinaldaysofdoggerland.com/

