Children’s Food Security will launch for a third summer

CANADA, June 17 - The children’s food security program will open for registration for families in need of support on June 20.

Precooked, reheatable meals will be available for any Island family facing challenges in securing healthy food for their children. Registration is required and meals will be delivered to families at their homes in all areas of the province.

“Based on the successes of this program for the last two years and the ongoing rise in food costs due to inflation, this program is intended to be a welcome support for families.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Meals will be delivered twice a week every Tuesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The program begins July 5 and runs until September 1, 2022.

To register, visit: Children's Food Security Program.

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Department of Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca