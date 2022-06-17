Submit Release
Islanders invited to provide input on Provincial Health Plan

CANADA, June 17 - Islanders are invited to share their input and ideas to help develop the 2022-30 Provincial Health Plan for the province.

Island residents can participate in various ways including an online survey and consultation sessions. Meetings by invitation will also take place with professional health care organizations, interest groups, unions and others with expertise in health care on the Island.

“Every Islander has a stake in the future of health care in this province and at some point, each of us has direct or indirect experience with our health system. Feedback and suggestions from Islanders will help us develop a plan and long-term vision to address challenges and meet the present and future health care needs of the people in our province.”

- Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Input can be made through an online survey at  Department of Health and Wellness Provincial Health Plan Survey from June 18 - July 7, 2022.  A paper copy can be requested by emailing DeptHW@gov.pe.ca (include the words ‘paper copy’ in subject line).

One-hour virtual engagement sessions will also be held for the public to view a presentation and provide feedback, on the following dates:

French interpretation will be available during the session on June 20.   

The Provincial Health Plan is a high-level document that highlights the priorities for health care on PEI, establishes a long-term vision and guidance framework for PEI’s healthcare system.  It creates a blueprint for health public policy and service delivery and a broad vision for an effective and sustainable healthcare system.  The specific actions to achieve this vision can be found in the Strategic Plans and the yearly Operational Plans to be developed alongside the Provincial Health Plan.

Media contact:
Ron Ryder
Health and Wellness
rrryder@gov.pe.ca
902-314-6367

