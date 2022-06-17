Sharing Mi’kmaq and Acadian history on Prince Edward Island

CANADA, June 17 - Today, the exhibit Unearthing the Past: Archaeological Discoveries on Prince Edward Island was officially launched at the Acadian Museum in Miscouche.

The exhibit features artifacts unearthed at four Acadian and Mi’kmaq sites across Prince Edward Island:

Pointe-Aux-Vieux (Low Point)

Havre Saint-Pierre (St. Peters Harbour)

Nikani-ika'taqank (Ram Island)

Pituamkek (Hog Island)

June is National Indigenous History Month, making this the ideal opportunity to educate Islanders about the rich history of the Mi’kmaq and Acadians in PEI.

“We invite all Islanders to discover this exciting exhibition and learn more about Prince Edward Island’s diverse history. In celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, we are happy to offer free admission to the Acadian Museum from June 17-21.” - Premier Dennis King

Unearthed artifacts tell the many stories of a location through time. In this case, the sites hold 2000 years of Mi’kmaq cultural history and 300 years of Acadian cultural history.

“We are very pleased with the successful launch of this impressive exhibition and the participation of the Acadian and Mi’kmaq communities,” said PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation executive director Matthew McRae. “Exhibitions of this caliber are a rare treat on PEI and I encourage all residents and visitors to discover what it is like to be an archaeologist and the hundreds of wonderful artifacts on display and that were, until recently, hidden in the ground.”

Children visiting the museum will receive a copy of the activity book Archaeology in Action, which introduces readers to the practice of archeology and focuses on Island history.

The exhibit was developed collaboratively between the provincial government and the Prince Edward Island Museum and Heritage Foundation. It runs until September 4, 2022.

Museum hours:

September to June

Tuesday to Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

*Open Monday, June 20

July and August

Every day: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

