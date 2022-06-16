Submit Release
AJR49 in Asm: Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 4 - 2022-06-16

WISCONSIN, June 16 - Relating to: honoring the life and service of Pastor Jerome Smith Sr.

Status: A - Enrolled

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
6/16/2022 Asm. Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 4  

History

Date / House Action Journal
5/6/2021 Asm. Introduced by Representative Dittrich 262
5/6/2021 Asm. Read and referred to Committee on Rules 262
5/6/2021 Asm. Placed on calendar 5-11-2021 by Committee on Rules  
5/6/2021 Asm. Representatives Stubbs and Steineke added as coauthors 268
5/10/2021 Asm. Representative Allen added as a coauthor 269
5/11/2021 Asm. Representative Drake added as a coauthor 279
5/11/2021 Asm. Adopted 279
5/11/2021 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 279
5/11/2021 Sen. Received from Assembly 303
5/11/2021 Sen. Read and referred to committee on Senate Organization 303
5/11/2021 Sen. Rules suspended to withdraw from committee on Senate Organization and take up 311
5/11/2021 Sen. Concurred in 311
5/11/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 311
5/11/2021 Asm. Received from Senate concurred in 280
5/12/2021 Asm. Representative Bowen added as a coauthor 282
5/18/2021 Asm. Report correctly enrolled on 5-18-2021 292
8/4/2021 Asm. Deposited in the office of the Secretary of State on 8-4-2021  
