AJR49 in Asm: Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 4 - 2022-06-16
WISCONSIN, June 16 - Relating to: honoring the life and service of Pastor Jerome Smith Sr.
Status: A - Enrolled
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|6/16/2022 Asm.
|Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 4
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/6/2021 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Dittrich
|262
|5/6/2021 Asm.
|Read and referred to Committee on Rules
|262
|5/6/2021 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 5-11-2021 by Committee on Rules
|5/6/2021 Asm.
|Representatives Stubbs and Steineke added as coauthors
|268
|5/10/2021 Asm.
|Representative Allen added as a coauthor
|269
|5/11/2021 Asm.
|Representative Drake added as a coauthor
|279
|5/11/2021 Asm.
|Adopted
|279
|5/11/2021 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|279
|5/11/2021 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|303
|5/11/2021 Sen.
|Read and referred to committee on Senate Organization
|303
|5/11/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended to withdraw from committee on Senate Organization and take up
|311
|5/11/2021 Sen.
|Concurred in
|311
|5/11/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|311
|5/11/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate concurred in
|280
|5/12/2021 Asm.
|Representative Bowen added as a coauthor
|282
|5/18/2021 Asm.
|Report correctly enrolled on 5-18-2021
|292
|8/4/2021 Asm.
|Deposited in the office of the Secretary of State on 8-4-2021
|6/16/2022 Asm.
|Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 4
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr49