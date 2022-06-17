Press Release: 2022 Providence-Newport Ferry Season Begins Today

RHODE ISLAND, June 17 - Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr., and Rhode Island Commerce President and Chief Operating Officer Hilary Fagan today kicked off the 2022 Providence-Newport Ferry season. The popular service returns for its seventh season today, Friday, June 17 with four daily roundtrips seven days a week. The ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol.

RIDOT began the service in 2016 to provide an alternative to automobile travel between the two cities, which avoids the congestion, cost and hassle associated with driving and parking while also reducing vehicle emissions. To date more than 210,000 passengers have ridden the ferry.

"For us at RIDOT, the ferry is part of an overall commitment we have to provide alternative modes of travel to Rhode Islanders," Director Alviti said, noting the investments RIDOT continues to make with bike paths and pedestrian walkways incorporated into all the Department's major projects, as well as the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center and improvements to Providence Station. "On land and sea, we are looking at all the transit opportunities we can in addition to bringing our roads and bridges into a state of good repair."

Seastreak again will be the operator this year utilizing the ferry Ocean State. The cost to ride the ferry increased slightly to $12 each way for adults, and $6 each way for children, seniors, those with disabilities and Medicare cardholders. Bikes and pets are allowed aboard for no additional charge. Free parking is available in the Providence terminal at 25 India St., Providence.

The ferry season will run through Columbus Day weekend. Service to Bristol is part of the trip to and from Newport and will operate on weekends through Labor Day weekend. This year the ferry terminal will move from the State Street Pier to the Bristol Maritime Center, just two blocks south on Thames Street. RIDOT also will run special ferries for those going to the Bristol Fourth of July Parade.

Tickets are available now online at www.RideTheBayRI.com [r20.rs6.net] or by calling 1-800-BOATRIDE. Seastreak is encouraging the use of e-tickets as much as possible for no-contact ticketing. Tickets will be available starting on the first day of service at the Providence ferry terminal. Those departing from the Newport ferry terminal at Perrotti Park, 39 America's Cup Ave., or the Bristol ferry terminal at the Bristol Maritime Center, 127 Thames Street, can buy their tickets online or on the boat.

RIDOT also will continue its partnership with RIPTA to provide a free shuttle bus between the Providence ferry terminal and popular locations in the city, including the Providence train station, the Rhode Island Convention Center, and Kennedy Plaza.

RIDOT and Seastreak will follow state and federal COVID-19 public health guidelines throughout the season. RIDOT expects to operate the ferry at full capacity this year.

The Providence-Newport ferry is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.