AJR57 in Asm: Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 5 - 2022-06-16

WISCONSIN, June 16 - Relating to: modifying the session schedule for the 2021-22 biennial session period and creating a floorperiod beginning on October 20, 2021, and ending on October 28, 2021.

Status: A - Enrolled

6/1/2021 Asm. Introduced by Representative Vos;
cosponsored by Senator LeMahieu 		305
6/1/2021 Asm. Read and referred to Committee on Rules 305
6/3/2021 Asm. Placed on calendar 6-9-2021 by Committee on Rules  
6/9/2021 Asm. Adopted, Ayes 97, Noes 0 322
6/9/2021 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 322
6/9/2021 Sen. Received from Assembly 350
6/9/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 6-9-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 346
6/9/2021 Sen. Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Carpenter 349
6/9/2021 Sen. Senate Amendment 1 rejected, Ayes 20, Noes 12 356
6/9/2021 Sen. Concurred in 356
6/9/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 356
6/10/2021 Asm. Received from Senate concurred in 323
6/11/2021 Asm. Report correctly enrolled on 6-11-2021 324
8/4/2021 Asm. Deposited in the office of the Secretary of State on 8-4-2021  
6/16/2022 Asm. Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 5  

