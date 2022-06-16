AJR57 in Asm: Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 5 - 2022-06-16
WISCONSIN, June 16 - Relating to: modifying the session schedule for the 2021-22 biennial session period and creating a floorperiod beginning on October 20, 2021, and ending on October 28, 2021.
Status: A - Enrolled
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|6/1/2021 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Vos;
cosponsored by Senator LeMahieu
|305
|6/1/2021 Asm.
|Read and referred to Committee on Rules
|305
|6/3/2021 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 6-9-2021 by Committee on Rules
|6/9/2021 Asm.
|Adopted, Ayes 97, Noes 0
|322
|6/9/2021 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|322
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|350
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 6-9-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|346
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Carpenter
|349
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Senate Amendment 1 rejected, Ayes 20, Noes 12
|356
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Concurred in
|356
|6/9/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|356
|6/10/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate concurred in
|323
|6/11/2021 Asm.
|Report correctly enrolled on 6-11-2021
|324
|8/4/2021 Asm.
|Deposited in the office of the Secretary of State on 8-4-2021
|6/16/2022 Asm.
|Not published. Enrolled Joint Resolution 5
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr57