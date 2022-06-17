Premium Choice: Explosive Growth in 2022
Relatively new company in the healthcare insurance space, Premium Choice provides Medicare Advantage options and benefits in private health insurance sector.
Despite doing business in an extremely challenging economy, Premium Choice has been experiencing exponential growth and predicts continuing expansion throughout 2022.
After beating all expected revenue benchmarks since the beginning of 2022, Premium Choice has become profitable after just a couple of years of business operations. This financial growth is fueled by a considerable expansion in its customer base.
In fact, the company has enrolled more than 15,000 customers into Medicare Advantage plans since the new year. These plans offer the financial benefits of Medicare with the added convenience and options that only private-sector health insurance can provide.
Beyond these benefits, Premium Choice allows its customers to save money by helping them shop for plans that meet their specific healthcare wants and needs. The company experts know how to make the most out of each plan, even guiding customers to the best doctors for their unique wellness situations.
While rapidly expanding its customer base, the business model has simultaneously strengthened its industry influence by fostering strong relationships with major managed care providers. These partnerships, in turn, bring even more value to its customers.
Buoyed by these factors, The brand is experiencing dramatic growth in both operations and assets. The company is currently preparing for a round of Series A funding with an expected evaluation of $150 million.
In light of this large influx of capital for Premium Choice and the company's ongoing market success, the future seems quite bright for this targeted healthcare insurance company. Financial analysts expect the company's annual revenue to top out at more than $20 million by the end of 2022.
