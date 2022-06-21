Submit Release
DepoDirect Closes $2M in Initial Funding

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DepoDirect, a revolutionary virtual legal event platform solution for law firms and insurance companies utilizing advanced AI technology, recently closed a $2m initial funding round.

The round was led by Okapivc with participation from ff Venture Capital, First Mile Ventures and the venture fund of Cooley LLP, a well-recognized AmLaw 100 law firm.

DepoDirect Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Seligman, said “We appreciate the support of such reputable and experienced venture partners that understand the legal space and can add tremendous value beyond a check.” He added, “This raise allows us to continue to increase our reach and scalability and really make a positive impact for law firms that want the best tools for better outcomes in their cases.”

About DepoDirect
DepoDirect, based in Los Angeles, California, has quickly emerged to become the best-in-class solution for virtual deposition services. DepoDirect offers law firms and insurance companies powerful new litigation tools along with cost savings of up to 80% on their deposition service expenses while providing many advantages over other legacy deposition providers. DepoDirect offers a white-glove experience so attorneys can focus on their cases.

DepoDirect has sponsorships and partnerships with the American Bar Association (ABA), the American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers (AAERT), and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM).

More information about DepoDirect can be found at: www.depodirect.com

Todd Seligman
DepoDirect
todds@depodirect.com

