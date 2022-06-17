Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Woods As Commanding General Of The Texas State Guard

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brigadier General Anthony Woods as the Commanding General of the Texas State Guard for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor.

Anthony Woods of Frisco currently serves as Acting Commanding General of the Texas State Guard. He received an early commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army in 1984 and has served in numerous leadership positions throughout his 37 years of service.  Additionally, he has extensive border experience both as a Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration and through his military service. BG Woods has served as Deputy Commander for Operation Jump Start, an initiative to secure the Southwest border, and as Deputy Commander of the Joint Interagency Task Force designed to support Law Enforcement during a disaster in Texas. Woods received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas Christian University and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. 

