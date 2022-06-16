Submit Release
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Awards Community Development Investment Grant to City of Medford

The City of Medford is receiving a $86,900 state grant to help redevelop the Brucker Building, unoccupied since a 1980 fire, into a bookstore and wine bar as well as a two-bedroom apartment.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will support the Brucker Building’s transformation into an attractive spot on South Main Street where independent bookseller, the Prickly Pear, will serve wine by the glass. Upstairs will be a two-bedroom apartment, which will address an ever-present need for housing in Medford.

“This building is too well-located and has too much exposure to continue being an eyesore in downtown Medford,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “WEDC is thrilled to help fund this project and breathe additional life into South Main Street.”

