DepoDirect Featured at Upcoming LegalTech Webinar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DepoDirect Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Seligman, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming “Leveraging Applied AI in Legal Tech” webinar, sponsored by ff Venture Capital as part of their Friends & Founders Webinar Series. The webinar is being held Wednesday, June 22, at 1:00 pm EDT (10:00 am PDT) and is being moderated by ff Venture Capital partner, Alex Katz.

DepoDirect is the best-in-class provider of online deposition services using advanced AI technology. They provide law firms and insurance companies with improved efficiency for depositions along with cost savings of up to 80% on deposition services.

“I enjoy every opportunity to tell the DepoDirect story about how using Advanced AI technology can actually empower attorneys by leveraging previously static data,” said Todd Seligman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of DepoDirect. Seligman added, “We continually strive to lead in educating law firms on how they can benefit from the advantages advanced AI technology provides for achieving greater efficiency in the delivery of legal services.”

The ff Venture Capital Friends & Founders Webinar Series offers founders and executives from LegalTech companies an opportunity to hear insights and real-life experiences from other founders in the space. It also offers an excellent opportunity for attorneys and legal technology administrators to learn more about ways to integrate technology into their practice.

The registration link is http://events.ffvc.com/aiinlegaltech. There is no charge to register for the webinar.

About DepoDirect
DepoDirect, based in Los Angeles, California, has emerged to become the best-in-class solution for online deposition services. DepoDirect offers law firms and insurance companies powerful new litigation tools along with cost savings of up to 80% on their deposition service expenses while providing many advantages over traditional in-person deposition services and other legacy deposition providers. DepoDirect offers a white-glove experience so attorneys can focus on their cases.

DepoDirect has sponsorships and partnerships with the American Bar Association (ABA), the American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers (AAERT), and the Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM).

More information about DepoDirect can be found at: www.depodirect.com

Todd Seligman
DepoDirect
todds@depodirect.com

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Technology


