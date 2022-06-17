Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,187 in the last 365 days.

Reynold's Pasty Shop Issues Class I Recall of Packaged Pasties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 16, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – Reynold's​ Pasty Shop in Milwaukee is issuing a Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. The recalled product includes:

  • Reynold's Northern Pasty, 1-lb. packages, establishment No. 734, with the expiration date of June 2023 or earlier.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were produced without the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Emmanuel Adedokun, Reynold's Pasty Shop, at (414) 444-4490.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Reynold's Pasty Shop Issues Class I Recall of Packaged Pasties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.