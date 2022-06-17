The Overstocked Bin Store Wants to Help Out Families This Summer

From their store in Temecula, the family-owned business stocks over 20,000 items every week

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overstocked Temecula – the family-owned store that sells tens of thousands of dollars-worth of previously overstocked items each week – is proud to be offering special promotions to help out families during the school holidays this year.

As a family-owned operation, Overstocked has put a lot into elevating its customers’ experience and has become known for offering high-quality items in a clean and friendly environment. In 2021, the store supported many families during the holiday period and those who were financially recovering from the pandemic.

Finding a prized item such as an iPhone or electric scooter for $10 can feel extremely satisfying, and Overstocked has built a loyal following of bargain hunters who regularly queue up hours before the 9am opening time. However, potential visitors can be assured that Overstocked shoppers are a friendly and caring community. The team makes sure the environment is safe for all - from children to the elderly.

The store’s pricing schedule runs on a weekly basis: every Friday, fresh from Thursday’s restock, all bin items are $10 and become gradually cheaper each day until Wednesday, when items go for $1 each. The team updates their community of customers on social media regularly, sharing special promotions via live videos. For example, this summer children can choose an item free of charge on Wednesdays as the owners recognize the importance of supporting parents during the school holidays.

“​​"This place is amazing! The store is super clean and the staff are extremely friendly and helpful. I have found furniture, clothing, electronics and high-priced items I could never otherwise afford! You never know what you might find, which adds a level of fun to your shopping experience." Says regular customer, Kristi Rosengreen.

To learn more about the Overstocked Bin Store Temecula, click here.

