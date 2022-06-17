FHE Health Sponsors Community Fundraiser for Scholars with Cancer

FHE Health Founder and CEO, Sherief Abu-Moustafa FHE Health sponsors and supports the Cancer for College program

FHE Health sponsored a community fundraiser event for Cancer for College, an educational scholarship program designed to help students battling cancer.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FHE Health was proud to promote the ‘Cars Combatting Cancer Show and Shine’ event that supported the non-profit organization Cancer for College. FHE is Silver Sponsor and promoted the non-profit further through the sale of T-shirts and other promotional materials at the event.

Cancer for College is a need-based college scholarship program that provides funding to students who are battling cancer. This program has awarded more than 5 million dollars to high-achieving cancer survivors since it began in 1993.

Sherief Abu-Moustafa, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FHE Health is passionate about helping students further their educational aspirations and the Cancer for College program was a perfect opportunity to do just that.

Senior Financial Consultant, David Deckard of FHE Health, helped direct the event. This event is one that speaks to Deckard on a personal level as a cancer survivor himself. He shared that after reviewing the Cancer for College’s Mission Statement, he could not say no to helping raise funds.

Cancer for College was founded by 2x cancer survivor Craig Pollard. Mr. Pollard has made it possible for over 1,500 students to attend college. Interested applicants for the Cancer for College Scholarship can apply online at https://cancerforcollege.org/.

Deckard is a former teacher and understands firsthand the financial burden that cancer can cause on families. He strongly believes in the organization and is proud and eager to present these students with much-needed scholarship opportunities.

All of the Cars Combating Cancer Show and Shine’s proceeds went directly to the Cancer for College organization. The finale awards ceremony presented awards going to the best in class for classic car, classic truck, American car, European car, and an award for overall best in the show.

Donations are also encouraged, including monetary gifts or in the form of volunteer work at an upcoming Cancer for College Scholarship event. Visit the event registration page at https://give.classy.org/SHOWandSHINE to sign up for Cars Combatting Cancer Show Shine. You can also learn more on the organization’s social media page at https://www.facebook.com/cancerforcollege.

More About FHE Health

The Florida House Experience, or FHE, is a healthcare facility that specializes in the treatment of addiction and behavioral health issues, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Sherief Abu-Moustafa, the Founder of FHE, is a well-known advocate for providing students with the financial tools they need to further their education. Mr. Moustafa could think of no students who are more deserving of this financial assistance than prospective bright minds who are battling cancer.