Coalition of 26 State Attorneys General urge Biden not to Condition Federally Funded Nutrition Assistance on Adherence to New Gender Identity Policy
News Provided By
June 17, 2022, 18:12 GMT
You just read:
Coalition of 26 State Attorneys General urge Biden not to Condition Federally Funded Nutrition Assistance on Adherence to New Gender Identity Policy
News Provided By
June 17, 2022, 18:12 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
AG Peterson Joins 24 States in Amicus Brief Supporting Religious Freedom for Chinese Falun Gong Practitioners
Coalition of 26 State Attorneys General urge Biden not to Condition Federally Funded Nutrition Assistance on Adherence ...
24 Attorneys General Submit Letter Opposing SEC’s Proposed Rule Mandating Climate-Related DisclosuresView All Stories From This Source