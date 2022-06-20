IBCCES Welcomes Sharifa Yateem as a New Advisory Board Member

IBCCES, a leading global provider of training and certification on autism and cognitive disorders, appointed Sharifa Yateem to its executive advisory board.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a leading global provider of training and certification on autism and cognitive disorders, appointed Sharifa Yateem to its executive advisory board. Sharifa Yateem is the founder of Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation and Sharifa Yateem Consulting in Abu Dhabi. She has extensive experience working with different age ranges of autistic individuals and training special educators, therapists, caregivers, families, and other personnel in all aspects of assisting the autistic community.

Sharifa is the first Emirati Board Certified Behavior Analyst and autism expert. She completed her Master's degree in Psychology (Applied Behavior Analysis) at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland and was granted a scholarship by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to pursue her studies abroad. She is currently pursuing her Doctoral degree in Inclusive Education at British University in Dubai.

“It has always been a mission working with national and international organizations with the same vision to build an inclusive world in which all have a place to contribute to society,” said Sharifa Yateem

Sharifa has been invited globally to voice autistic rights and promote evidence-based practice for autistic individuals and has been featured on different talk shows to spread autism and inclusion awareness around United Arab Emirates, Gulf Cooperation Council, and internationally. She also participated in making the new autism documentary As One: The Autism Project to raise awareness about autism and how it impacts families in the UAE. Today, she continues to give workshops in collaboration with different national and international universities, institutes, and colleges.

“As we expand our operations in the MENA region, it is important that the perspectives and experiences of our board reflect this growth. Sharifa Yateem’s dedication and advocacy for autistic individuals along with her compassion for the autistic community directly aligns with IBCCES’ mission and will help us further our commitment to the autistic community,” said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals that serve sensory-sensitive people a better understanding of what these disorders are, industry best practices, varied perspectives, and the latest research in these areas.