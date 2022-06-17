RIDOT Reminds Motorists of Weekend Closure of Route 10 North at Route 6 in Providence: June 24-27

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists of the planned weekend closure for a section of Route 10 North where it meets Route 6 in Providence, scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. Friday, June 24 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 27. The closure is part of the ongoing Route 6/10 Interchange Project.

The closure likely will cause travel delays and motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to bypass the closure area. Any highway traffic from southern or central Rhode Island toward Providence should remain on I-95 or use I-295 to avoid congestion.

The closure will allow RIDOT to demolish and rebuild a section of Route 10 North, bringing it to the same grade, or level, as Route 10 South. The section will be newly paved when reopened.

During the closure, all traffic on Route 10 North will be reduced to one lane near Exit 3A (Union Avenue) and take the new flyover ramp to Route 6 West. Traffic will then use the Hartford Avenue interchange to reverse direction onto Route 6 East, which leads back to Route 10 North.

Turn-by-turn directions for the Route 10 North detour:

Take Exit 3B for Route 6 West

Take the next exit for Hartford Avenue

Turn left at the bottom of the ramp

Take the next left after the underpass and get on Route 6 East

Follow signs to Route 10 North

RIDOT will temporarily change the traffic pattern on Hartford Avenue so drivers following the detour will not have to stop at any red lights. Hartford Avenue will remain open but reduced from four lanes to two lanes.

Large trucks will not use this detour. Instead, they will be directed to the Killingly Street interchange to reverse direction onto Route 6 East.

The weekend closure does not impact drivers on Route 10 South. However, anyone using the Route 6/10 Connector South to Route 6 West will not be able to use the Hartford Avenue exit during this time. They should follow the truck detour at the Killingly Street exit.

The closure also does not affect access to ramps and exits on the southern part of Route 10 North, from Park Avenue in Cranston to Union Avenue in Providence.

Following the weekend closure, drivers on Route 10 North will no longer have access to the Broadway off-ramp or the old Westminster Street off-ramp. Those heading to Olneyville Square should use the new flyover at Exit 3B to Route 6 West and take the Hartford Avenue exit. Drivers heading to the Federal Hill area should use the Union Avenue or Dean Street off-ramps. RIDOT will build a new ramp to Westminster Street for Route 10 North, opening it to traffic in approximately one year.

With these changes, drivers on Route 6 East will again have access to the Broadway off-ramp, eliminating the current detour through Olneyville Square.

The $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange project is the largest design-build project in RIDOT history. The interchange carries approximately 100,000 vehicles per day and is critical east-west regional link for automobile and truck traffic between Interstates 295, 95 and 195.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Route 6/10 Interchange was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.