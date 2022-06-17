KISS PR Brand Story Team Awards Results - Week Ended June 15, 2022
KISS PR's Brand Story Team Awards Top Stories That Made Successful Campaigns are: Creative Alliance Digital Marketing, Truflation, Global Aerospace, and Top Doc Miami.
/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR, a Dallas-based digital storytelling firm, has chosen the following businesses from various industries for producing cutting-edge content in the field of technology, web design, aviation, health and beauty, and cryptocurrency.
Here are this week's winners:
Winners of KISS PR Awards
Boulder Colorado Website Design Agency Creative Alliance Digital Marketing
For creating great resources Website Accessibility. https://www.thecreativealliance.com
Truflation
For creating the World's Leading Independent Inflation Index that Reflects Real Consumer Spending. https://truflation.com
Global Aerospace
For creating Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program that offers insights for The Year of the Aviation Mechanic in 2022. https://sm4.global-aero.com
Top Doc Miami
For creating Miami Influential Medical, Wealth, and Personal Development Summit at Miami Luxury Resort. https://betoplocal-topdocclinics.ropstambpo.com
About KISS PR Awards.
To learn more about KISS PR Awards, learn more here.
About KISS PR Brand Story
KISS PR Brand Story is a leading Texas-based storytelling and content marketing platform that offers clients nationwide the ability to reach their audiences with an emotionally compelling message.
We focus on helping industry movers and leaders generate more awareness by helping them tell their stories.
With more than 65,000 stories published for clients all over the globe, KISS PR Brand Story is expanding their operations from the Cayman Islands, Dallas, New York City, and West Palm, Florida.
