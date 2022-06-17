FINDING THE STRENGTH OF THE NATION THROUGH A RELIGIOUS LENS
Author Luisa Mirella Plancher offers a religious take on how to make America great again in her book “The Strength of the Nation”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great nation starts with its leaders, especially when they acknowledge their faults and seek to do better.
Then, when the leaders seek guidance from the high power above, they will have global influence and will contribute to a better world.
In Luisa Mirella Plancher’s book, "The Strength of the Nation," Luisa helps the readers to see themselves and their country from God’s perspective, instead of a human perspective.
"The Strength of the Nation," published in 2020, is all about the guidance that the world so often forgets about—The guidance from the Father above.
According to the author, a nation is great when citizens and leaders acknowledge that something is going wrong, and take accountability. Then they make the necessary adjustments for both the present and future.
The author indicates that, since our nation of the USA is composed of citizens from all the nations in the world, we can demonstrate to all nations that, if we can get along here and achieve unity by dedicating ourselves to Jesus the Christ and his Gospel, all nations can come together and achieve unity also, by adopting Jesus as King of kings and Lord of lords. Regarding Israel, we in the USA can help the Jewish people repent for having killed Jesus, facilitate a reconciliation among Arabs and Jews, and help them to be re-grafted into their root: Abraham. And when in Israel the Jewish people see the progress made here in the USA, they will become jealous and will adopt the same guidelines of reconciliation in their own country. This, ladies and gentlemen, is Luisa’s recipe to Bring Peace in the Middle East.
Therefore, this book not only aspires to make the USA a prototype for the kingdom of God, it also aspires to bring Jews and Arabs together in the State of Israel, and achieve unity there also.
Luisa Mirella Plancher is an Italian School Teacher who moved to the United States when she married an American citizen. Once in the USA, she earned her degree in Political Science, and pursued a career in Social Work. She started writing in 1980.
When Mr. Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, and indicated that he wanted to “Make America Great Again”, Luisa realized that she had spoken about this subject in one of the books “The Angel of the Lord”.
One of the paragraphs of this book was titled: "The Strength of the Nation," and had the same aspirations as President Trump. That’s when she decided to expand on this subject and help President Trump to make America great again and keep it becoming even greater.
For more information about Plancher and her book, look her up on YouTube, and purchase "The Strength of the Nation" book on Amazon.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals,
Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other