Federal Reserve Board approves discount rate actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and San Francisco
June 17, 2022
For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board approved action on Friday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and San Francisco increasing the discount rate, specifically the primary credit rate, at the Banks from 1 percent to 1-3/4 percent, effective immediately.
