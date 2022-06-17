Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,172 in the last 365 days.

Texas Again Smashes Record Employment High, Leads Nation In Jobs Created

June 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of May employment numbers showing continuing economic expansion as Texas employers added 74,200 jobs over the month, more than any other state, and again smashing all previous records for total jobs at 13,357,100.

"Texas again leads the nation for job creation thanks to continuing investments by innovative, resilient Texas businesses and the best workforce in America," said Governor Abbott. "More Texans are working than ever before as we again break all previous records for total jobs. This economic momentum in the Lone Star State, despite the challenges businesses are facing across the country, is more proof that of the two competing economic models in our nation—offering the freedom to succeed versus strangling businesses with overregulation and over-taxation—the Texas model works. I look forward to continuing working with businesses large and small as we spur ongoing job creation and expanding opportunity for Texans in all regions of this great state."

You just read:

Texas Again Smashes Record Employment High, Leads Nation In Jobs Created

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.